Dayton may give money to Dayton Arcade kitchen incubator

The money would help purchase equipment like refrigerators and freezers, cooktops, prep tables and hood systems.

The new incubator and kitchen space also is expected to host educational programming and offer technical resources. 6888 Kitchen will occupy about 10,000 square feet of space.

Jamaica White, Dabriah Rice and Charlynda Scales are leading the project.

6888 Kitchen will offer a supportive and collaborative space for food-based start-ups, food truck operators and caterers, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s deputy director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

Kitchen members will get to test ideas in the incubator and also will receive instruction about how to run a successful business, he said.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that contained about $1.4 million in federal funding for 6888 Kitchen.