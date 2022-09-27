Dayton may give money to Dayton Arcade kitchen incubator

Dayton may give $750,000 to a group that plans to create a new kitchen incubator in the Dayton Arcade.
The city commission could soon decide whether to award funding to OH Taste to help create a new commercial kitchen space and culinary incubator in the arcade at 32 S. Ludlow St., according to city documents.
Called 6888 Kitchen (pronounced six-triple-eight), the new facility would provide local food entrepreneurs with affordable access to a kitchen, baking facilities and storage space.
The money would help purchase equipment like refrigerators and freezers, cooktops, prep tables and hood systems.
The new incubator and kitchen space also is expected to host educational programming and offer technical resources. 6888 Kitchen will occupy about 10,000 square feet of space.
Jamaica White, Dabriah Rice and Charlynda Scales are leading the project.
6888 Kitchen will offer a supportive and collaborative space for food-based start-ups, food truck operators and caterers, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s deputy director of planning, neighborhoods and development.
Kitchen members will get to test ideas in the incubator and also will receive instruction about how to run a successful business, he said.
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that contained about $1.4 million in federal funding for 6888 Kitchen.
