Best of Warren County: Top bars, restaurants, shops, festivals win awards

The Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the winners of its 2022 Best of Warren County Awards during its annual meeting Friday.
This year’s award process, which kicked off with an initial nomination phase in late January, featured 26 unique categories and garnered record online voting participation. The award winners were:
Best Caffeine Kick: This Guy’s Coffee (Springboro)
Best Brewery: Lebanon Brewing Company (Lebanon)
Best Bar or Pub: The Monkey Bar & Grille (Maineville)
Best Pizza Place: Two Cities Pizza Co. (Mason)
Best Burger: Broadway Barrel House (Lebanon)
Best International Eats: Mae Ploy’s Thai Restaurant (Lebanon)
Best Fine Dining: The Golden Lamb (Lebanon)
Best Breakfast Spot: The Breakfast Club (Lebanon)
Best Lunch Spot: Heather’s Café (Springboro)
Best Sweet Treat Stop: The Village Parlor (Lebanon)
Best Signature Dish: Fried Chicken at The Golden Lamb (Lebanon)
Best Carryout: B&B Carryout (Waynesville)
Best Area to Shop: Downtown Lebanon (Lebanon)
Best Antique Shop: Waynesville Antique Mall (Waynesville)
Best Local Boutique: Buckeye Charm (Waynesville)
Best Local Boutique (Non-Clothing): The Jam & Jelly Lady (Lebanon)
Best New Addition: Warped Wing Brewpub & Smokery (Mason)
Best Date Night: Valley Vineyards (Morrow)
Best Festival: Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival (Lebanon)
Best Sporting Event: Western & Southern Open (Mason)
Best Music or Theater Event: La Comedia Dinner Theatre (Springboro)
Best Holiday Happening: Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival (Lebanon)
Best Outdoor Adventure: Caesar Creek State Park (Waynesville)
Best Fun on the Farm: Hidden Valley Orchards (Lebanon)
Best Historic Attraction: Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve (Oregonia)
Best Family Fun: Kings Island (Mason)
About the Author