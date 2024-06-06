Blimpie returns to Dayton region inside Shell gas station

BreakingNews
Blimpie is back in the Dayton region!

The sub shop’s only location in the Miami Valley is now open inside the Shell gas station at 4700 Linden Ave. in Riverside near Carroll High School.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Franchise owner Ritish Mahendru said Blimpie was popular back in the day. At one point there were several Blimpie locations in the Dayton area. Mahendru believes the last Blimpie in the region closed around 2013 in Miamisburg.

“We’re just kind of bringing the memories back,” Mahendru said. “It’s all about freshness. We really are proud of the food we’re serving and we love to see happy faces.”

Blimpie is known for slicing its meat made-to-order. Customers can customize a variety of cold and hot subs with different kinds of breads, cheeses, toppings and dressings.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The most popular sandwich on the menu is the Blimpie Best featuring ham, salami, capicola, prosciuttini, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, vinegar, oil and oregano.

All sandwiches can be made the “Blimpie Way” with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, vinegar, oil and oregano. Customers can also make any premium or classic sub “Stacked” with 50 percent more meat or “Super Stacked” with double the meat.

The sub shop also offers breakfast with sandwiches served on a biscuit, English muffin or sub roll.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The gas station, which opened in January 2024, is also home to Krispy Krunchy Chicken. The property previously was a United Dairy Farmers until it closed in 2015.

“People are really grateful for us to be here,” Mahendru said. “This was a much-wanted location.”

Natalie Jones

