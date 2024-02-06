Blue Berry Cafe, in former Golden Nugget space, hosts lemonade stand today

For $5, customers can buy a lemonade and receive a free blueberry, strawberry cheesecake or maple brown sugar banana muffin. It is cash only.

The Blue Berry Cafe announced in early January that they were opening a second location in the former space of the Golden Nugget Pancake House with Winsupply Inc. as the property owner.

“My family has co-owned and operated Dayton restaurants since 1975,” said Kelley Andary and Ray Jean, owners of the Blue Berry Cafe. “We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision. Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home.”

The Blue Berry Cafe also has plans to reopen in Bellbrook at 129 W. Franklin St., across from Dot’s Market. In April 2023, Andary said they were relocating in order to ensure a better experience for their staff and customers.

“We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering,” Andary and Jean said.

The Blue Berry Cafe is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.” The cafe was crowned as having the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch in our 2023 Best of Dayton contest.