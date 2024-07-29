BreakingNews
Man accused of sending texts from phone of Kettering man whose legs were found in Trotwood

Blues Music Festival in Warren County to focus on 'Women in Blues'

1 hour ago
The Lebanon Optimist Club’s two-day Blues Music Festival is set for Friday and Saturday. The free festival runs from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday.

Along with musicians, the festival will feature food vendors, adult beverages, and artisan and craftsmen booths.

A classic car cruise-in will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday on Broadway Street. At 3 p.m., motorcycles from the Atrium Medical Center Highway to Heal ride will pull onto Broadway ending their charity ride.

This year’s event will focus on “Women In Blues.” All bands feature a prominent female musician including Teeny Tucker.

All proceeds from the festival are re-invested in the Lebanon and Warren County community through grants to child-focused organizations. Since 1994, the Lebanon Optimist Club has raised and donated about $800,000.

For more information about festival, visit lebanonbluesfestival.com.

