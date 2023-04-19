X

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Franklin High, Junior High schools

A bomb threat was received for Franklin Junior High School on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of the junior high and Franklin High School, according to the Franklin City Schools website.

The threat was received at 12:30 p.m., and officials contacted Franklin police and fire units, who responded to the schools. An ambulance is on-site for a student with asthma.

The junior high students are taking classes in mobile classrooms behind the high school on East Fourth Street due to the construction for the new Franklin High School on East Sixth Street. The mobile classrooms were located there to utilize the high school facility.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

