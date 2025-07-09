Sex offender who broke into Warren County house sentenced to prison

A registered sex offender who broke into a house in March and reportedly performed a sex act on himself while standing over two people as they slept is headed to prison.
Timothy Dale Creech, 47, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court to burglary and a misdemeanor voyeurism charge. Judge Donald Oda II immediately sentenced Creech to 4 to 6 years in prison.
A misdemeanor public indecency charge was dismissed as part of Creech’s plea, court records show.
On March 18, Creech went inside a house on Bendel Street that was occupied by four people, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lebanon Municipal Court. Two of the occupants awoke from a nap to find Creech “standing over them up against the bed,” the affidavit read.
Credit: Warren County Jail
Following a June 2009 conviction in Warren County after pleading no contest to a reduced charge in a rape case, Creech was designated a Tier III sex offender, requiring him to register his address every 90 days for life, according to court records.
