Breaking: Air Force Materiel Command details Air Force reorganization impact

“We are out of time,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in February.

Among the many proposed changes, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center — like AFMC, based at Wright-Patterson — will be re-designated as the “Air Force Air Dominance Systems Center” (AFADSC), focusing on a portfolio of aircraft and other weapons.

The center’s headquarters will remain where it is and there will be “minimal impact” to personnel, AFMC said on its website Thursday.

Within the AFADSC, several program executive offices, or “PEOs,” will be impacted. PEOs manage weapons and aircraft.

The Center Commander will be the PEO for Combat Readiness, which merges all programs from PEO Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO), select programs from PEO Agile Combat Support, and other enterprise product support duties, AFMC said.

PEO Mobility and Training Aircraft will be separated into PEO Mobility and PEO Training.

PEO Fighters and Advanced Aircraft will remain the same.

PEO Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Special Operations Forces will gain the E-3 AWACS, E-7 Wedgetail, E-8 JSTARS, and E-9A aircraft platforms.

PEO Bombers will remain the same for now with the option to expand in the future.

PEO Presidential and Executive Airpower will remain the same.

PEO Weapons will remain the same.

Another four AFMC Centers — Air Force Research Laboratory (based at Wright-Patterson), Air Force Test Center, Air Force Sustainment Center, and Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center — are expected to remain largely unchanged in structure and mission but will “adjust as needed” to support the Air Force mission, AFMC said.

“Timelines for implementation will vary and more information will be released as plans are confirmed, but the intent is to move forward as quickly as possible,” AFMC said.

Questions about possible changes to billets and job positions at Wright-Patterson and AFMC headquarters were sent to an AFMC spokesman Thursday.

AFMC also said an “Integrated Development Office” will be established within the command to support “early integrated capability development planning and ensure requirements development is informed by technological opportunity and risk.”

“To be effective partners with the operational community in this process, AFMC must make changes in terms of how we work with operators to define requirements, and how we develop, deliver, and sustain weapons systems,” AFMC Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson said in a statement.