BreakingNews
Breaking: Air Force Materiel Command details Air Force reorganization impact

‘Court-authorized’ law enforcement presence including FBI reported near Troy

Local News
By
27 minutes ago
X

A law enforcement presence has been reported near Troy involving sheriff’s deputies and federal authorities.

According to Miami County dispatchers, on Thursday afternoon the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were in the area of Barnhart Road and Lakeshore Drive in Concord Township, just outside of the city of Troy.

Dispatchers said that deputies responded to the area around 2:30 p.m., but could not give any more information on the law enforcement presence.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren said that the FBI was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in that area but said that since it was an ongoing investigation they wouldn’t release more information.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
This Week in Dayton History: Joe Nuxhall retires, Dayton Ballet and...
2
Keep Montgomery County Beautiful kicks off cleanup month in West...
3
West Carrollton Intermediate student arrested after school threat
4
Details about 4 men killed in Monday airport crash released
5
Dayton Daily News series details history, continuing impact of 1974...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top