‘Court-authorized’ law enforcement presence including FBI reported near Troy

A law enforcement presence has been reported near Troy involving sheriff’s deputies and federal authorities.
According to Miami County dispatchers, on Thursday afternoon the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were in the area of Barnhart Road and Lakeshore Drive in Concord Township, just outside of the city of Troy.
Dispatchers said that deputies responded to the area around 2:30 p.m., but could not give any more information on the law enforcement presence.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren said that the FBI was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in that area but said that since it was an ongoing investigation they wouldn’t release more information.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
About the Author