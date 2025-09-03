St. Vincent de Paul thrift store fills ‘a need in this area’

“We know there’s a need in this area,“ he said. ”This is going to allow us to serve this community in a much greater way.”

The new, 24,000-square-foot SVDP thrift store and donation center is at 4020 Pleasant Ave., replacing the former Pleasant Treasures indoor flea market.

St. Vincent de Paul has many supporters, donors and shoppers in the greater Hamilton area, and it also has a lot of people who receive vouchers for free items at a St. Vincent de Paul center. In 2024, St. Vincent de Paul provided more than $1 million in free clothing, furniture and household goods through its voucher program.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“The need is great in our communities,” he said. “We see inflation, we see the costs going up, not just basic household and clothing items, but we see it in our basic groceries and our rent. All those things are impacting a family’s ability to put clothes on their children.”

The store, which is SVDP’s third-largest, is expected to bring in around $3 million in revenue in its first year, McMonigle said. And most of that revenue will be reinvested into the organization’s mission to provide critical items to those in need, including rent and utility assistance and pharmaceuticals.

The store will be similar to other thrift stores, which will offer men’s, women’s and children’s clothing; household goods and small appliances; and large appliances, furniture and mattresses.

“It’s kinda like a treasure hunt,” McMonigle said looking around the new store a day before it opened. “We have bags of Legos here, we have designer purses, but really it’s the basic household items that are needed. People come here, they love to treasure hunt, they love to find things that we may not know are valuable, but they truly are.”

SVDP items generally turn over every six weeks, so new inventory will be in the stores every month or two.

Society officials said the new store is creating a few dozen local jobs “while supporting St. Vincent de Paul’s mission to serve neighbors in need.” Jobs for associates are still open at the Hamilton store. For all St. Vincent de Paul jobs across Southwest Ohio, visit www.svdpcincinnati.org.

The store will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.