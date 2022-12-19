Carlisle city manager submits resignation; joining West Carrollton staff

After nearly 24 years working in various capacities for the city of Carlisle, Julie Duffy will be leaving her post as city manager on Feb. 10.
A Carlisle resident, Duffy submitted her resignation to council Dec. 13 and gave her 60-day notice as required by her current contract. She has been city manager for the past 6½ years and previously served as finance director.
She is leaving Carlisle as she accepted an offer to become finance director with the city of West Carrollton.
“It has been my sincerest honor to serve my community over the past 23+ years in numerous roles and know that these experiences will serve me well in the next chapter of my professional life,” Duffy said. “I have been privileged to work with exceptional people over my tenure and know that Carlisle with continue to thrive with our extraordinary and devoted staff.”
Duffy told the Dayton Daily News that, “the opportunity presented itself and it was a good fit for me and my family. It was a big decision and it will be a big change for me.”
She said she was proud of the city staff has accomplished, adding that it was a team effort as the city has changed and continues to grow during the down times. Duffy said the new job will be an opportunity to grow professionally and take that knowledge to a new community.
Mayor Randy Winkler said council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 20 to decide on how to replace Duffy.
