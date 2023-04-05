Carlisle voters have one, not two tax issues to consider in May election

Rushing is the city’s finance director and has served as interim city manager since former city manager Julie Duffy stepped down Feb. 10 to become West Carrollton’s finance director. She had worked for Carlisle for 23 years as finance director and city manager.

Rushing said council discussed having an income tax issue competing with a school levy and having a new city manager starting with a tax issue.

“It was no difference for us whether we go on the May or November ballot,” Rushing said. “But we need to be on the November ballot.”

Since the levy was pulled from the ballot, Rushing has since accepted a new position as Beavercreek Twp. administrator and his last day with Carlisle will be April 28.

In late January, the Carlisle school board approved placing on the May ballot the renewal of an emergency levy that was first approved in May 2013 and re-approved in May 2018.

The emergency levy renewal will not increase taxes and can only generate a specific dollar amount, $993,222 a year, according to district Treasurer Dan Bassler.

The millage needed to generate that amount will be less due to the recent revaluation of property by the Warren County Auditor’s Office.

On the May 2 ballot, the millage will be 4.41-mills, which is down from the current 5.9-mills being collected for the same dollar amount.

This will cost a property owner about $154 per $100,000 of valuation, according to the county auditor’s office.