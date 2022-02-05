Catching up with Dayton music producer Patrick Himes

Himes was at the helm for a lot of great releases in 2021 including Brother Hill’s “Blackfish,” “I’ll Be Better” from Paige Beller and the Repeating Arms’ “Higher Than Lonesome.” These were among my top albums of the year, and in the future, will all be regarded as classic local albums of this era. The projects are very dissimilar, musically and lyrically. Even so, there is a shared commitment to acoustic instrumentation, a hometown connection, and the presence of Himes, who doesn’t so much have a signature studio sound as much as he manages to sonically capture the best aspects of each act.

Himes, who is also a talented multi-instrumentalist, was at the helm for sessions from other local acts that made my top releases of 2021. In the roots rock realm, there was Neo American Pioneers’ “Into the Deep,” the New Old-Fashioned’s four-song EP “Big City,” and Age Nowhere’s sophomore LP, “Age Nowhere Strikes Again!” However, it wasn’t only roots rock coming out of Reel Love. There was folk duo the Touchy Feelys’ debut, “Break-Up Songs About Staying Together,” and “Future Copy,” the sophomore album from alt-rockers Sadbox.