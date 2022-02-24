CHAMBER PRESIDENT: Intel investment an opportunity for Dayton – Let’s make the most of it

Corporate investment follows a skilled workforce, and Intel saw something special in the future workforce of Ohio. Dayton area colleges already have solid footing in producing highly skilled students who specialize in advanced engineering, nanofabrication and advanced manufacturing. Dayton area interns, apprentices, and employees can easily live and work in the region and support the Intel growth in central Ohio. We’re just an hour’s drive away, and it just makes sense that Intel would tap in to the resources found here in Dayton.

It does not stop with this announcement. Intel has said this $20 billion seed could bloom into a potential $100 billion investment, meaning the economic impact of this announcement could be 5x the impact we are talking about today. We must come together as statewide business leaders, economic developers and public leaders to support and maximize this opportunity. This is a win for Dayton and for all of Ohio.

Now that Ohio is on the world stage as a global technology leader, let’s take it to the next level.

Chris Kershner is the CEO and president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.