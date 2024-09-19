COMMUNITY GEM: Englewood dementia practitioner finds calling

“It made me realize this was something I had a natural gift for that I really liked,” she said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Osborne in April opened Engaging Days Senior Enrichment Center, an Englewood adult day care that specializes in dementia. While not everyone in her care has dementia, most do.

Osborne, a certified dementia practitioner, has worked in the field of dementia-specialized care for more than a decade. Seniors at Engaging Days stay for several hours to a full day.

Many caregivers have little to no support, giving themselves a break only after a catastrophic event like sickness or exhaustion, Osborne said.

“I’m sure you’ve heard it said before: You can’t pour from an empty cup,” she said.

Geriatric healthcare at times fails to pay enough attention to a senior’s quality of life, she said. Her business helps seniors not only survive, but also thrive.

“They are treated like family because we believe in treating others like we would treat our own grandmother,” Osborne said.

Krissy O’Malley, who nominated Osborne as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem, said Osborne has found her calling, and she uses her gift to affect many lives.

“She’s not in it for the money. She’s in it because she loves it, and she’s cut out for it. It’s a perfect fit,” said O’Malley, a friend as well as the owner and founder of Senior Music Connection, which brings music into the lives of older adults throughout the Miami Valley.

Because Osborne also has worked as a caregiver, she knows the importance of respite care, O’Malley said. The Miami County resident was awed by Osborne’s talent when she visited Engaging Days.

“If I had a loved one who needed care during the day, there’s nobody else I would trust more than Abbey,” O’Malley said.

Engaging Days offers a variety of cognitive and physical activities, including group exercises, orientation discussions, music and pet therapies. Clients with dementia often have their days and nights switched, so Osborne helps them stay busy and engaged all day in an effort to help them sleep better at night.

The maximum number of clients at the center on any given day is 10, allowing her to provide personalized care, she said.

Osborne, who grew up in New Carlisle and now lives in Englewood, said her goal is to help as many families as she can, whether or not they are clients. She speaks to support groups and spreads information and resources. The need keeps her going, she said.

She didn’t set out to become a business owner, but she saw that need and had the ability to assist.

“No matter how many people I help, I continue to see how many more need help,” she said.