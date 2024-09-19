COMMUNITY GEM: Humane Society CEO serves animals, people

“We don’t just help animals. We help people, too,” he said.

Weltge started at the organization in 1999 as a volunteer. He joined the staff shortly after and in 2003 was named its leader. Since then, he succeeded in fulfilling his goal of making the Dayton organization a no-kill facility.

While some people saw euthanasia as a tool to control the animal population, Weltge and others disagreed. The organization obtained its no-kill status in 2010 and has put into place several measures to sustain it.

While the community often sees the Humane Society as an adoption center – the organization placed almost 2,500 animals in 2023 – many don’t know the other ways the organization supports animals in the area.

“I don’t think the public understands that we do literally everything we can to help animals who need to be helped,” he said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

That includes a high-volume spay and neuter clinic that sees almost 8,000 animals each year, with a goal of reaching 20,000 surgeries annually. Weltge also decided that if an injured animal needed costly care, the Humane Society would solicit donations for that specific animal, with residual donations going into a fund for special needs.

The organization also has a state-of-the-art veterinary practice that serves its own animals as well as the community, often helping those who can’t otherwise afford veterinary care, he said. In addition, investigations into animal cruelty and neglect have expanded.

Weltge was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Dawn Robinson, a long-time donor to the organization who also has helped with fundraising. The Dublin, Ohio, resident praised both Weltge’s leadership and his commitment to animals.

The animal’s best interest is at the heart of all his decisions, and Robinson said that Weltge is able to rally others, including the board and his staff, around his vision.

“He’s just always looking out for the best of the community,” she said. “He truly is a champion for Dayton.”

Weltge also noted the ways in which the Humane Society helps people along with their pets. For example, one program is designed to help animals belonging to domestic violence victims while they get the help they need.

Several months ago the organization also launched a program to provide pet owners with support beyond veterinary care, hiring a certified social worker to guide and support clients with issues such as food insecurity, utility bills and other concerns.

Weltge, who was born in the Dayton area, feels good about the tens of thousands of animals that have been saved and adopted under his watch, as well as the positive impact that has had on the community.

Advancing the health, welfare and safety of both animals and people is the Humane Society’s mission.

“There’s hope and a promise for a better tomorrow for people and animals,” he said.