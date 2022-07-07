COMMUNITY GEMS: Longtime McDonald’s employee serves as mentor to youth

“That’s a skill and mindset they will carry and will resonate with them forever,” she said.

Weglage is energetic and has “a huge heart,” said Ken Roosa, director of operations for Scott Family McDonald’s, the franchise that includes the location where Weglage works.

When she directs her young co-workers to tasks, she makes sure they know why it needs to be done and how to make it right. She can “take care of people on both sides of the counter,” said Roosa, who has known Weglage for more than 20 years.

She loves to see and hear about their accomplishments outside of work, and they will come to personally share their news with her, Roosa said.

“She’s just as excited as they are,” he said.

When Weglage still had her previous full-time job, she told a friend about her wish for more flexibility. That friend happened to be a manager at the time of the McDonald’s where she now works. She decided that flexibility was more important than money, and the new job gave her the chance to do more. For example, she could decorate the locker room and provide team meals when her youngest son played football.

“I didn’t miss any sporting events, which was very important to me,” said Weglage, who has three adult children with her husband, Mark, as well as four grandchildren.

She also has helped the community in other ways, such as organizing blood drives, participating in an after-school program for middle school students and launching cheer camps.

“I do try to do what I can,” she said.

Weglage said she has been asked about taking on a full-time position at McDonald’s, but she likes having the time to coach, too. While Roosa said that is a loss for the restaurant, he applauded her ability to stay true to her standards.

“She sticks to her values and principles,” Roosa said.