Coroner: Death of 5-year-old Dayton boy accidental, due to drug intoxication

The death of a 5-year-old boy in Dayton earlier this year was ruled an accident due to drug intoxication.

Charles Brown’s death was caused by fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and xylazine intoxication, according to a postmortem examination by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The boy tested positive for 11 milliliters of fentanyl, fewer than 1 milliliter of fluorofentanyl, 5.3 milliliters of norfentanyl and 13 milliliters of xylazine.

Xylazine is a sedative commonly known as “tranq” that is sometimes mixed with fentanyl, heroin or cocaine and is linked to overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On March 30, Dayton police and medics responded to an apartment in the first block of Benning Place on a report of a deceased person around 10:10 a.m.

Dayton Fire Department medics pronounced Brown dead at the scene, at 10:14 a.m.

Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer previously sad homicide detectives and CARE House responded to the apartment to investigate.

CARE House supported abused children and has a partnership with Montgomery County law enforcement agencies.

Police confirmed Thursday the case remains under investigation.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.

