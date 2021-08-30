Corvette-only Cruise-in held in Fairborn

The Greater Dayton Corvette Club held its 2021 Corvette-only Cruise-In Sunday Aug. 22, on Main Street in Fairborn. The event was held at Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante, who also provided food and beverage. The entry fee for the cars went to various charities. There were also door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. PHOTOS BY MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
