3 houses damaged in overnight fire in Dayton

Three houses were damaged in an overnight fire reported in the area of East Third and Findlay streets in Dayton on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo courtesy the Dayton Fire Department.
Three houses were damaged in an overnight fire reported in the area of East Third and Findlay streets in Dayton on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo courtesy the Dayton Fire Department.

Dayton
By Kristen Spicker
19 minutes ago

A house fire reported in Dayton earlier Friday damaged two additional houses after the flames to the neighboring homes.

Dayton Fire Department crews responded to the area of East Third and Findlay streets around 12:04 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the fire department. When crews arrived, the house was fully-involved and the fire was spreading to houses on either side.

The fire was under control as of 6 a.m.

It’s not clear if the houses were occupied or if anyone was injured during the fire.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

