Fight at Ponitz CTC ends with principal hurt, student arrested

DAYTON — A fight Thursday between several girls at David H. Ponitz Career Tech Center on Washington Street ended with one student being arrested for assault and the principal of the school, Melinda Clark, hurt.
Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent for Dayton Public Schools, said of Clark, “she is going to be fine.”
The fight occurred at dismissal time. Lolli said there are several school resource officers at Ponitz who were at their posts, monitoring dismissal traffic, at the time of the fight.
The officers went back inside the building to help teachers and administrators with the students, who were fighting inside the building.
“DPS continues to monitor student behaviors and discipline students appropriately when these types of behaviors occur,” Lolli said.
