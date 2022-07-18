Dayton breaks 74-year rainfall record Sunday

A rainy Sunday broke a 74-year-old rainfall record in Dayton.
The city received 2.64 inches of rain Sunday, breaking the previous record set in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for July 17 was 1.48 inches.
The region could break additional rainfall records this week, with showers and storms forecasted for Monday and Wednesday.
The record for rainfall on July 18 was set in 1942 with 1.47 inches, according to NWS.
Showers and storm chances are expected to taper off as the day continues today, but the risk of rain will remain through sundown.
