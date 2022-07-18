A chance of storms and showers possible for today

A 30% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms may occur as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be cloudy with a high of 84 degrees.
Conditions will be dry overnight with a mostly cloudy forecast. The low will be 67 degrees.
Tuesday involves a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching 90′s. The low overnight will be considerably cooler with 71 degrees.
Skies will be partly cloudy during Tuesday night.
Sunshine grins bright and early Wednesday with highs reaching mid-90′s.
Wednesday night is mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures falling in the low 70′s. The heat index will rise to near 100 degrees on Wednesday, according to the NWS.
Thursday is partly sunny and warm with the high near 84 degrees. Partial clouds decorate Thursday’s nighttime skies with lows falling around the mid-60′s.
Friday will be bright, sunny and hot.
