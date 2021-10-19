dayton-daily-news logo
Detective DelRio added to DEA Museum’s Wall of Honor

Dayton
By Kristen Spicker
8 minutes ago

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration added Dayton Police Detective Jorge DelRio to the Wall of Honor at its museum in Arlington, Virginia.

DelRio, who also served as a DEA task force officer, was shot and killed in November 2019 while serving a search warrant.

“During Police Weekend 2021, DEA officially adds ask Force Officer Jorge R. DelRio to our Wall of Honor in honor of his service and sacrifice,” the DEA posted on Twitter Monday.

DelRio’s profile on the DEA Museum’s website said he was a teacher who coached dozens of detectives during his 30-year career.

“He served as a teammate, never hesitating to step away from his own work to help his friends and coworkers,” the profile read. “Task Force Officer DelRio embodied DEA’s core values, including service, courage, and devotion, to rid our country of the scourge of drug trafficking.”

