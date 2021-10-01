Death penalty will not be sought in Dayton detective DelRio’s shooting death

Caption Dayton Police Det. Jorge DelRio (Contributed Photo/Dayton Police Department)

Goddard, Cahke Cortner and Lionel Combs III are charged in connection with the death of DelRio. The three are accused of participating in a drug conspiracy that led to DelRio’s shooting death in a raid in November 2019.

Prosecutors previously said they will not seek the death penalty against Cortner nor Combs.

DelRio was shot twice while serving a drug-related warrant at a home on Ruskin Avenue on Nov. 4, 2019 as part of DEA task force in Dayton. Police said DelRio was walking down steps when he was shot twice in the face.

DelRio died on Nov. 7, 2019.

The decision was supposed to be made earlier this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back. Defense attorneys noted they needed more time to gather mitigating evidence to present to the government as to why they should not seek the death penalty.

That was finished and submitted in May, court records say. Friday was the court-ordered deadline for the government to decide whether to pursue the punishment.

The decision not to seek the death penalty was also made on the same week that DelRio was honored for the first time at the Montgomery County Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony was held Monday and DelRio’s name was read among 39 other Montgomery County Law Enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

A next court date in Goddard’s, Combs’ and Cortner’s case wasn’t listed on the docket Friday afternoon. The three remain in custody.