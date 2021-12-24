Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Suspected serious injuries reported following Thursday crash in Dayton

ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
.

Dayton
By Kristen Spicker
10 minutes ago

A Trotwood man was taken to the hospital Thursday with suspected serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

The crash was reported around 2:18 p.m. near the intersection of North Main Street and East Monument Avenue.

ExploreHundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID; What about here?

A 2019 Kia Forte was traveling north on North Main Street when the car drove through a red light at East Monument Avenue and hit a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report. The crash pushed the Tahoe off the right side of the road, causing the SUV to hit a bike rack.

A 50-year-old Trotwood suffered suspect serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the report.

No other injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
About 26 residents displaced by fire at Dayton apartment complex
2
Dayton traffic patrols to focus on crash-causing behaviors
3
UD law school partners with Ohio’s pardon project
4
Cause of Thursday night fire under investigation in Dayton
5
Detective DelRio added to DEA Museum’s Wall of Honor

About the Author

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top