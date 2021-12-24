Suspected serious injuries reported following Thursday crash in Dayton

A Trotwood man was taken to the hospital Thursday with suspected serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.
The crash was reported around 2:18 p.m. near the intersection of North Main Street and East Monument Avenue.
A 2019 Kia Forte was traveling north on North Main Street when the car drove through a red light at East Monument Avenue and hit a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report. The crash pushed the Tahoe off the right side of the road, causing the SUV to hit a bike rack.
A 50-year-old Trotwood suffered suspect serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the report.
No other injuries were reported.
