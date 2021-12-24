Hamburger icon
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID; What about here?

A lone traveler makes her way through the Dayton International Airport Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 United and Delta announced Thursday that they have canceled hundreds of flights, largely due to staffing shortages created by the spread of COVID-19. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
A lone traveler makes her way through the Dayton International Airport Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 United and Delta announced Thursday that they have canceled hundreds of flights, largely due to staffing shortages created by the spread of COVID-19. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines and United Air Lines announced Thursday that they were forced to cancel some Christmas Eve flights as millions of people are expected to travel for the holidays.

United blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” according to a statement from the airline. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights.”

Delta said the coronavirus also was causing staff issues, but that potential weather issues also are a factor in the cancellations.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, only one flight at the Dayton International Airport was affected — American Airlines flight #AA9857 that was scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve from Dayton to Chicago.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as of 11 p.m. Thursday has four cancellations. Delta flight $886 scheduled to arrive at 7:55 a.m. from Seattle; Delta flight #886 scheduled to depart at 7:55 a.m. for Seattle; Allegiant flight #738 scheduled to depart at 1:32 p.m. to Key West, Florida; and Allegiant flight #738 scheduled to arrive at 7:33 p.m. from Key West.

