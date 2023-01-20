Do you have a history of incarceration? Tell us your experience

In this study, at least 1 in 15 older adults in the U.S. reported having a history of incarceration in their lifetime. After adjusting for age, sex, race and ethnicity, wealth, educational attainment, and uninsured status, a history of incarceration was associated with a 20% to 80% increased risk of all geriatric syndromes evaluated, including impairment of activities of daily living and hearing impairment, according to the researchers. Researchers also found that a history of incarceration was also associated with increased risks of some chronic diseases, including chronic lung disease, mental health conditions, and heavy alcohol use.

