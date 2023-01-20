BreakingNews
Kettering school board picks new member to fill vacancy
Do you have a history of incarceration? Tell us your experience

A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association found older adults in the U.S. who have a history of incarceration were associated with increased risks of chronic diseases and geriatric syndromes, even after accounting for socioeconomic status.

In this study, at least 1 in 15 older adults in the U.S. reported having a history of incarceration in their lifetime. After adjusting for age, sex, race and ethnicity, wealth, educational attainment, and uninsured status, a history of incarceration was associated with a 20% to 80% increased risk of all geriatric syndromes evaluated, including impairment of activities of daily living and hearing impairment, according to the researchers. Researchers also found that a history of incarceration was also associated with increased risks of some chronic diseases, including chronic lung disease, mental health conditions, and heavy alcohol use.

If you have an experience with incarceration or confinement, health care reporter Sam Wildow would like to hear from you. Tell us about your experience with incarceration or confinement here.

