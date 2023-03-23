Domino’s Pizza owners modify plans to meet Lebanon’s zoning codes

A proposed Domino’s Pizza planned for Ohio 63 about a mile west of downtown Lebanon has overcome its first hurdle, but there are other concerns as it continues through the planning review process.
Owners Susan and Mark Helgeson are proposing to build a 2,025 square-foot building on a vacant 1.14-acre lot with the primary frontage along Ohio 63, which is also West Main Street, and the entrance will be off Rough Way. The site will have 23 parking spaces and a small dining area.
The owners and Chris Hinkel of Dryden Builders brought the proposal to the Lebanon Planning Commission to get approval for a drive-through pick-up window on the building’s west side.
“They were looking for assurances that the drive-through pick-up window would be approved as a conditional use,” said City Planner Greg Orosz. “Drive-through pick-up windows are conditional uses in a Neighborhood Commercial District, but they are not guaranteed.”
Orosz said some developers will seek getting conditional use permits before they move forward on detailed construction and engineering plans that Lebanon requires for site plans.
Hinkel told the Planning Commission that the design has worked well for Domino’s operations and his company has been involved in the construction of stores in Franklin, Middletown, Hamilton, Liberty Twp. and West Chester Twp. He said the concept for the proposed Lebanon store was modified to meet the city’s zoning code.
Hinkel said the drive-through pick-up window will not have a speaker to take orders. He said customers would order and pay online and go through the drive-through to pick up their orders.
The north and east are multi-family residential. The plans show mounding and a row of evergreen trees to block the view of the facility from the residential. Members also raised concerns about ensuring there was enough screening and mounding to cut down on the amount of headlights shining into the residential area.
Two Clubhouse Lane residents, Ronald Eads and Bill Schreiner, expressed concerns about increased traffic as well as headlights shining into their homes. Resident Bill Schreiner said the Domino’s should have access to and from Ohio 63 and not off of Rough Way.
“Traffic is horrible there between 3-6 p.m.,” Schreiner said.
He said he was satisfied that the city will look into the traffic and other concerns.
Commission member Amy Brewer asked why there was no direct access to Ohio 63 from the property. Orosz said the width of the property was a concern and there was another parcel across Rough Way that is also vacant and could be developed.
Brewer said she’d like to see a traffic light at Ohio 63/Rough Way.
“A light is warranted there,” she said.
Mayor Mark Messer suggested a traffic study be done in conjunction with the traffic study that will be conducted by the Ohio Department of Transportation for the upcoming widening of Ohio 63.
Orosz said the next step for the developer would be to have the site plan reviewed at an upcoming Planning Commission meeting. He said construction of the new restaurant could start sometime this summer.
About the Author