Domino’s Pizza owners modify plans to meet Lebanon’s zoning codes

Hinkel told the Planning Commission that the design has worked well for Domino’s operations and his company has been involved in the construction of stores in Franklin, Middletown, Hamilton, Liberty Twp. and West Chester Twp. He said the concept for the proposed Lebanon store was modified to meet the city’s zoning code.

Hinkel said the drive-through pick-up window will not have a speaker to take orders. He said customers would order and pay online and go through the drive-through to pick up their orders.

The north and east are multi-family residential. The plans show mounding and a row of evergreen trees to block the view of the facility from the residential. Members also raised concerns about ensuring there was enough screening and mounding to cut down on the amount of headlights shining into the residential area.

Two Clubhouse Lane residents, Ronald Eads and Bill Schreiner, expressed concerns about increased traffic as well as headlights shining into their homes. Resident Bill Schreiner said the Domino’s should have access to and from Ohio 63 and not off of Rough Way.

“Traffic is horrible there between 3-6 p.m.,” Schreiner said.

He said he was satisfied that the city will look into the traffic and other concerns.

Commission member Amy Brewer asked why there was no direct access to Ohio 63 from the property. Orosz said the width of the property was a concern and there was another parcel across Rough Way that is also vacant and could be developed.

Brewer said she’d like to see a traffic light at Ohio 63/Rough Way.

“A light is warranted there,” she said.

Mayor Mark Messer suggested a traffic study be done in conjunction with the traffic study that will be conducted by the Ohio Department of Transportation for the upcoming widening of Ohio 63.

Orosz said the next step for the developer would be to have the site plan reviewed at an upcoming Planning Commission meeting. He said construction of the new restaurant could start sometime this summer.