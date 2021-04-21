EDUCATION TODAY: Carroll senior wins awards for understanding animals’ minds

“I went in for a scholarship interview two weeks ago, and one of the judges said, ‘Basically, you’re just a really smart guy?’ I looked at him and said, ‘I’ve had a lot of mentors and people who believed in me and have been willing to help me out as long as I show drive and let my age define my abilities.’ So every time I think about my research, I think about all the opportunities I’ve been given and the amount of people who have shown faith in me and invested in helping me succeed.”

Ballou has gotten a head start in his research career for after Carroll graduation this May. He’s already spent time in the labs at the University of Dayton, his college of choice, working under the guidance of the university’s Executive Director of Integrated Science and Engineering, Dr. Doug Daniels. He hopes to eventually lead his own research team to develop a universal flu vaccine based on his research that began when he was just a seventh grade student.