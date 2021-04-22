EDUCATION TODAY: New Females of Color program will empower, inspire young women at Dayton Public Schools

Worley said despite the program names, both are open to students of all backgrounds and ethnicities and work to foster inclusion throughout the district.

“We want to make sure all students of all ethnicities have a place where they feel like they belong,” said Worley. “Whether they are Turkish, Swahili, Caucasian, African American and so on, they can all come together and celebrate each other’s heritage.”

Worley said this year, the students have tackled tough conversations in their “locker room chats” with their life coaches. They have discussed the Black Lives Matter movement, George Floyd, and other current events and how they affected them. They also regularly discuss how to be respectful to their parents, how to build life skills and social skills, and how to uphold the program’s core values.

Next year, young women in DPS will have the same opportunities to hold important discussions, learn valuable life skills, and build lasting friendships. Worley said he is also planning community service projects and activities for both groups to participate in together.

After the school year ends, a summer camp will be held for students in grades 3-6. Current Males of Color students, those interested in joining the program and those interested in joining the new Females of Color program are welcome to attend.

For more information about the programs, contact Dr. Stacy Worley at sworley@daytonpublic.com.