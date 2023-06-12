Ex-Lebanon business owner indicted for securities fraud, theft of $1.3M

A Warren County grand jury has indicted Patrick Noel Thayer, 47, of Lebanon, on two charges of securities fraud, a first- and second-degree felony; and one count each of aggravated theft, a second-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a first-degree felony; and identity fraud, a second-degree felony, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Thayer is not in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. June 30 in Hearing Room E of the Warren County Common Pleas Court.