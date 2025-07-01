2 detained, 1 at large after stolen U-Haul crashes on I-75 during pursuit

Using the tracking device, officers tracked the U-Haul north on I-75 into Dayton before it stopped in an abandoned parking lot in the 3600 block of N. Dixie Drive, which is near Wagner Ford Road, the sergeant said.

When Moraine police converged on the U-Haul it sped away, hitting an unmarked Moraine police detective’s vehicle, Parish said. Officers began to chase the truck, which got on southbound I-75.

During the chase, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies successfully deployed stop sticks on the U-Haul, deflating at least two of its tires, the sergeant said. Finally, the truck veered off the right side of the highway near the 46 mile marker, south of the Dixie Drive/West Carrollton exit.

The driver bailed out and fled on foot, and officers were unable to locate him, the sergeant said, though officers did apprehend a man and a woman from the truck. The man was taken to the hospital for an unknown health condition, Parish said.

According to the sergeant, a suspect was captured in surveillance images in Riverside, and police believe the man in the images was likely the driver during the pursuit.