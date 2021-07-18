Excels at excelling

Inside, the interior feels high quality and can certainly challenge other rivals for the title of nicest cabin. The touchpoints are fantastic, and the overall legroom and headroom are great. The trunk has 14.7 cubic feet of space with a 60/40 split that can increase the overall cargo area. It’s not the largest trunk in the segment, but it’s adequate.

The one detriment to the entire interior is the technology. Sure, Mazda adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Mazda 6 this year (what took them so long), but all of that is negated with a clunky, awkward, and frustrating infotainment system. Every single Mazda I have driven loses so many points with me because of the worst infotainment system in the automotive industry.

The base trim, Sport, has an attractive starting price under $25,000. New for the 2021 model year is a new trim called Carbon Edition. Overall, there are five trims total for the Mazda 6. My tester was the top-of-the-line Signature trim which had an MSRP of $35,750.

Explore Accord remains relevant with Hybrid offering

The front-wheel drive Mazda 6 has an EPA rating of 23 mpg/city and 31 mpg/highway. I’d like to see those numbers a little higher as I only averaged around 25 mpg. Although I did drive heavy footed and got into that turbo a lot. I’ll always sacrifice fuel economy for fun. And the Mazda 6 has a lot of fun, more than its competitors.

Is the 2021 Mazda 6 ideal? No. But what car is? Is it competitive within a segment full of big names? Absolutely it is. As such the Mazda 6 checks off many of the boxes needed to make it viable and enjoyable.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 Mazda 6 Signature