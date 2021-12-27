Hamburger icon
Fairborn police seek missing woman last seen Sunday

Thelma West. Photo courtesy Fairborn Police Department.
Thelma West. Photo courtesy Fairborn Police Department.

Fairborn
By Kristen Spicker
Fairborn police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who does not have access to her medication.

Thelma West was last seen on Sunday and was “quite confused,” according to Fairborn police. She reportedly drove away from her residence in the Superior Avenue area around 5:45 p.m. and hasn’t returned.

West is on multiple medications for a head injury, epilepsy and depression and does not have them with her.

West is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds, according to an Endangered Missing Adult Alert. She has white hair and blue eyes.

She drives a white 2014 Toyota Yaris with Ohio license plate number GPZ8887, according to police.

Anyone with information on West’s location should call Fairborn police at 937-754-3000.

