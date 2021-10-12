dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greene County to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Fairborn
By Kristen Spicker
5 minutes ago

Greene County Public Health is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Fairborn.

The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairborn Fire Station 2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd. Attendees should use Trebein Road to Commerce Center Boulevard to be admitted.

Public Health is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the clinic Those who have a COVID-19 vaccination card should bring it to the clinic.

ExploreYour COVID questions answered: Local doctors talk about vaccines, side effects, fertility

From Oct. 4 through 10, Greene County recorded 515 COVID-19 cases, 23 hospitalizations and 18 deaths, according to Public Health. The county also reported 645 presumed recoveries.

As of Tuesday, 52.11% of Greene County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 48.68% have finished it, according to ODH.

In Other News
1
Fairborn schools moves bond issue for new schools toward November...
2
Fairborn bus drivers train for the worst
3
Two defendants in Fairborn hotel clerk killing plead guilty
4
Fairborn gets national grant for free outdoor exercise equipment
5
Residents displaced after house fire in Fairborn
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top