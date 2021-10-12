Greene County to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow

Greene County Public Health is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Fairborn.
The clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairborn Fire Station 2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd. Attendees should use Trebein Road to Commerce Center Boulevard to be admitted.
Public Health is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the clinic Those who have a COVID-19 vaccination card should bring it to the clinic.
From Oct. 4 through 10, Greene County recorded 515 COVID-19 cases, 23 hospitalizations and 18 deaths, according to Public Health. The county also reported 645 presumed recoveries.
As of Tuesday, 52.11% of Greene County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 48.68% have finished it, according to ODH.