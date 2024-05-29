Fairborn Senior Center offers fellowship, education and more

One of the biggest activities for the center is the rib fest, held in October, which includes a silent auction.

The senior center also offers a quarterly raffle, as well as a monthly traveling lunch.

The cost of yearly membership is $35 per individual or $40 per couple.

“We do a monthly pot lock and invite our three nursing homes in Fairborn to join us every month,” Farthing said. “We do a lot of information and referral, making sure the members are in touch with the right resources that they need, so they can live in their home independently. We like to have fun and we like to eat, and we are more of a family.”

Business: Fairborn Senior Center

Address/hours: 325 N. Third St., Fairborn; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

More from Farthing:

Services offered: We are a multi-functional recreational facility offering life enhancement, transportation, case management and homemaking services. We offer lunch and learns, educating the membership on a variety of interests. Some of the programs offered were scams against seniors, estate planning, healthy eating, strokes, fall prevention, medication and older adults and carp fishing.

How are you especially tuned in to the 60+ age group: We talk with our membership and get their feeling of what interests them. We use our monthly newsletter to promote the ideas. We then implement the activity. We use our website to promote activities, events and fundraisers. Listening and communication is the key.

Why is this important: We want to keep our membership and clients engaged with what is going on at the center and in the community. We want them to share their expertise making them feel like they are contributing to the cause.

Tips for staying healthy and active: We offer fitness, chair yoga classes, and line dancing. For their mind we offer cards, book club, knitting and crocheting, quilting, and genealogy. We offer healthy lunches twice a week, monthly potluck, and monthly sponsored free lunch. Socialization, proper diet, exercise and reading are skills that keep you sharp.

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Stay active and do what interests you. Treat each day like it is your last. Develop a close-knit bond with family and friends.

What need do you see in the area for senior citizens: Public transportation, affordable housing and healthier and economical dining.

Impact your business has had in the community: As we have been told numerous times, we are the crown jewel of the community providing numerous opportunities for engagement. We provide a safe place for other non-profit organizations and the Fairborn Community. We are a cooling and heating facility. We are an information and referral service.

Website: fairbornseniors.org

Phone: 937-878-4141

Contact this writer at writeawayk@gmail.com.