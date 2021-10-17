Fashionistas might like the 2022 Infiniti QX55, but will you?

Still, you have to wonder why Infiniti designed a new vehicle and then saddled it with a clunky, outdated infotainment system. Composed of two small screens and a bevy of buttons, the top screen is used for navigation and phone, while the bottom screen houses audio, climate and phone controls. At least it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. The Bose audio system produced impressive sound, but SiriusXM’s sound quality is only slightly better than your grandmother’s 70-year-old table radio.

But there’s nothing outdated about the drivetrain.

Like the QX50, the QX55 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder variable compression ratio engine driving the front wheels or all four. The engine continuously raises or lowers each piston’s reach, changing the compression ratio from 8:1 (for when you mash the throttle to the floor) to 14:1 (for cruising at highway speed). The engine generates 268 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque through a continuously variable transmission, about the same amount of juice as Nissan’s naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6, but with 27% better fuel economy, at 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, 25 mpg combined.

The QX55 also comes with ProPilot Assist, an electronic nanny that helps the driver accelerate, brake and steer, and can operate the car operate on the driver’s behalf in stop-and-go traffic. All models come with forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, predictive forward collision warning, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

The QX55′s new VC-Turbo engine works as advertised, delivering fairly strong acceleration, particularly in Sport driving mode. But it gets rather vocal when pressed, despite the presence of active noise cancellation. But things settle down pleasantly when cruising. The transmission attempts to mimic a traditional transmission, but reacting sluggishly to demands for more power. Steering doesn’t return much in the way of feel, but it’s nicely weighted. Body motions are well controlled, particularly while cornering, imparting an athleticism that’s a welcome change from other Infiniti SUVs. But it lacks the fierce acceleration and sports-car-like handling of the FX.

Ultimately, QX55 is a mix of new and old. The driveline is state-of-the art, although it seems better suited for mainstream vehicles, rather than a luxury cruiser, although it’s sportier than other Infiniti SUVs. Yet it lacks the FX’s overtly sporty nature. And while it boasts a beautifully finished cabin, the infotainment system is noticeably out-of-date, despite the presence of smart phone connectivity. And wireless charging should be standard.

But such thoughts are sensible, something that’s foreign to fashionistas, who opt for design over practicality, and passion over pragmatism. For them Infiniti has your next luxury ride.

Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.

2022 Infiniti QX55

Base price: $46,500

Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder

Horsepower/Torque: 268/280 pound-feet

EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 22/28 mpg

Observed fuel economy: 24 mpg

Recommended fuel: Premium unleaded

Length/Width/Height: 186.3/74.9/63.8 inches

Ground clearance: 8.6 inches

Payload: 1,010 pounds

Cargo capacity: 26.9-56.1 cubic feet

Towing capacity: 3,000 pounds

Curb weight: 4,065 pounds