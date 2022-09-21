Franklin Twp. administrator leaving after 12 years

Franklin Twp. is looking for a new township administrator.
The current administrator of the Warren County community, Traci Stivers, announced she is leaving to take a new position as the community relations director for the Workforce Development Board of Butler-Clermont-Warren counties at the end of October.
“Through my position as an administrator, I found that I really have a love for small businesses and I really enjoy the marketing and community relations side of things,” Stivers said. “This new position will allow me to focus on those things I really enjoy as well as provide added flexibility for my family.”
The tri-county Workforce Development Board is comprised of leaders from business, education, training and workforce organizations. The 19-member board oversees the operations of the OhioMeansJobs Centers in Butler, Clermont, and Warren Counties, with the ultimate goal of delivering innovative workforce solutions.
Franklin Twp. trustees have asked Stivers to assist in finding her replacement, which she said she was “happy to do.” Township Trustee Brian Morris could not immediately be reached for comment.
Stivers started working for the township as an administrative assistant in 2010 and was selected as township administrator in 2015. Her husband, Chris Stivers was elected as a member of Carlisle City Council.
Stivers said she wishes the Franklin Twp. staff “nothing but the best and I am confident that the forward momentum will continue long after I am gone.”
The pay range for the administrator’s position is commensurate with experience at $50,000 to $60,000 a year. Township officials said for more information about the position or to submit a resume by the Oct. 3 deadline, email Info@FranklinTownshipOhio.us.
** Roads chief also leaving: In addition to Stivers leaving township service, Road Superintendent Rob Rose will be retiring at the end of November.
Rose will be replaced by Mark Riley, who is the former assistant public works director for the city of Carlisle. Riley started his new position on Monday, so there will be a slight overlap to allow for a smooth transition, Stivers said.
