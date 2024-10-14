Greenon to dedicate chair in honor of armed forces members

A MIA/POW Chair recognizes and represents the sacrifices made by armed forces members, especially those who are missing in action or have been held as prisoners of war.

This is the first time the district has dedicated this type of chair after a community member made a donation toward it, said Vana Beekman of Greenon schools. It will be located at the Greenon Stadium, close to the flagpole.

“(This chair and dedication) is important as it is a powerful reminder of our service members’ sacrifices. It serves as a symbol to educate about the sacrifices made by the military and the importance of supporting those who serve, something our district is passionate about,” Beekman said.

Military Appreciation Night will be held on Oct. 18, at the athletic complex. The ceremony will happen at 6:45 p.m. before the football game kickoff at 7 p.m.

The community is invited to attend, especially all veteran alumni. A group photograph of all Greenon alumni veterans will be taken after the ceremony to commemorate the event.