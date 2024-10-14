Greenon to dedicate chair in honor of armed forces members

Greenon Local School District will hold a dedication of its new MIA/POW Chair at its Military Appreciation Night on Oct. 18, at the athletic complex. The ceremony will happen at 6:45 p.m. before the football game kickoff at 7 p.m. Contributed

Greenon Local School District will hold a dedication of its new MIA/POW Chair at its Military Appreciation Night on Oct. 18, at the athletic complex. The ceremony will happen at 6:45 p.m. before the football game kickoff at 7 p.m. Contributed
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Greenon Local School District will hold a dedication of its new MIA/POW Chair at its Military Appreciation Night later this month.

“We are honored to dedicate the MIA/POW Chair, which symbolizes the service of those who are still missing or were prisoners of war,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “It’s important for our students and community to remember the sacrifices made by those who protect our freedoms.”

A MIA/POW Chair recognizes and represents the sacrifices made by armed forces members, especially those who are missing in action or have been held as prisoners of war.

ExploreSpringfield’s Academy Sports + Outdoors store to open later this month

This is the first time the district has dedicated this type of chair after a community member made a donation toward it, said Vana Beekman of Greenon schools. It will be located at the Greenon Stadium, close to the flagpole.

“(This chair and dedication) is important as it is a powerful reminder of our service members’ sacrifices. It serves as a symbol to educate about the sacrifices made by the military and the importance of supporting those who serve, something our district is passionate about,” Beekman said.

Military Appreciation Night will be held on Oct. 18, at the athletic complex. The ceremony will happen at 6:45 p.m. before the football game kickoff at 7 p.m.

ExploreLocal real estate: New Carlisle home has unique back deck, formal dining room

The community is invited to attend, especially all veteran alumni. A group photograph of all Greenon alumni veterans will be taken after the ceremony to commemorate the event.

In Other News
1
Koehler, McGregor fight to represent Clark, Greene counties in Ohio...
2
Butler County School recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon School
3
PHOTOS: Northern lights visible last night; expected to continue...
4
Already with 4 dispensaries, Monroe council extends moratorium on more...
5
Area Ohio House rep promotes weather control conspiracy theory

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.