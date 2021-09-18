Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway to hold car show

SEPT. 25

THUNDER-CRUISE. The Miamisburg Merchants Association will hold the Thunder-Cruise Sept. 25 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free and will take place on Main Street in Miamisburg.

SEPT. 25

ERWIN 18TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW. This local car show will take place Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2775 S. County Road in Troy. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and awards will be given out at 3 p.m. Twenty trophies will be awarded and dash plaques will be given out as well. The event will also include a live DJ, food, refreshments, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Caption The first Patriot salute car show at the Dayton VA Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

SEPT. 26

KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION POST 598 CRUISE-IN. The next Kettering American Legion Post 598 cruise-in in the park is Sunday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5700 Kentshire Drive. Admission is free. The event is open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors, racing boats and more. For more information, call 937-433-9327.

SEPT. 26

30TH ANNUAL VW, PORSCHE AND AUDI CAR SHOW. This event will be held Sept. 26 at Germania Park, 3529 Kemper Road in Cincinnati. Gates open at 9 a.m. and awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

OCT. 2

DFC CAR SHOW. The Dayton 1st Church will hold a car show Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7031 N. Main St. in Dayton. The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 entries. Free admission for spectators. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This event is family friendly.

OCT. 2

CLASSIC CAR SHOW IN TRENTON. A classic car show will be held during the City of Trenton’s Fall Fest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3-6 p.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. Preregistration is required. To register contact Sharon Leichman at sharon@trentonoh.gov or 513-988-6304 ext. 150. Trophies, door prizes and dash plaques will be awarded. The Fall Fest will also include vendors, food trucks, games and fireworks.

OCT. 10

FALL FESTIVAL CRUISE IN. The first Fall Festival and Cruise In will take place at First Baptist Kettering at 3939 Swigart Road in Dayton on Oct. 10 from 5-8 p.m. The show is open to all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The event will also include a pumpkin patch, hayrides, music, food trucks, inflatables and games. For more information call 937-429-1671 or visit fbckettering.org/events.

Caption The first Patriot salute car show at the Dayton VA Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

OCT. 10

MYHEROES CAR SHOW. This annual car show is back Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. Renamed the myheroes Car Show in recognition of the myheroes program, honoring those who serve our community and country. Enjoy a day of great cars, food trucks and cold beverages along with live entertainment by New Frontiers. New location adjacent to the track. Free admission for spectators and free parking in the north and west parking lots. Participants must register to participate and qualify for prizes. Myheroes members can register for free. Advanced registration is $10 and $15 the day of the event.

OCT. 16

16TH ANNUAL ONE ROOM SCHOOL CAR SHOW. The Clark County Retired Teachers Association will hold its car show Oct. 16 in the meadow across from Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs. Registration runs 10 a.m. to noon; car entry fee is $10 with dash plaques going to the first 125 registered cars. At 3:30 p.m., over 50 awards will be given, plus Best of Show. Activities include a 50/50 raffle, free drawings for each registrant, a silent auction and $1 drawings. DJ Dick Ryman will provide music, and Young’s Food Wagon will sell food in addition to their Jersey Dairy across the street. The public is welcomed with free entry. All proceeds go for the upkeep of the Advance One Room School on New Carlisle Pike. For more information: http://www.CCRTAOhio.com