How to get a rare glimpse of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family’s Oakwood mansion

As guests move through the home, trained docents will share information about the historic structure, its contents, and its owner, Orville Wright.

During a walking tour, visitors can learn about historic Wright family neighbors, including the founder of Cheez-It Crackers, a famous Dayton architect, a man nicknamed the “Maker of Machines,” and more.

Stephen Wright, the brothers’ great grandnephew, will be present, and light refreshments will be provided, including Orville’s favorite cookies.

Wright at Home is presented as a collaboration between Dayton History and the Oakwood Historical Society. Proceeds from this event will benefit both history organizations.

The event is April 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hawthorn Hill is located at 901 Harman Ave. Tickets can be purchased at www.daytonhistory.org/events/historical-experiences/wright-at-home.

