Breaking: Dayton school leaders won’t sign Trump federal pledge against using DEI programs

David Foster, Chris Botti and Katharine McPhee to perform at Rose in Huber Heights

Katharine McPhee, left, and David Foster arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Katharine McPhee, left, and David Foster arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Huber Heights
By News Staff
16 minutes ago
X

Two Grammy-award winning musicians are now on the lineup at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights for this summer.

David Foster and Chris Botti will perform June 19 and there will be a special appearance by singer and actor Katharine McPhee.

Foster and Botti will be on a 12-city tour this summer and the Rose stop is one of those.

They will perform jazz and pop music.

“Simply put, Chris Botti is my favorite musician-yes he is an incredible ‘jazz’ musician but he embraces every genre of music making him totally unique in the jazz world,” said Foster about Botti. “He devotes his incredible talent to quality, not genre. It is my deep honor and privilege to share the stage with this gifted monster talent. We will definitely have a lot of fun and so will all those who come to the show.”

Botti says of Foster: “Working with the legendary David Foster has been one of the greatest journeys of my musical career. He is the most celebrated and talented producer, truly deserving of every accolade he has earned. Beyond that, he’s a dear friend, and I’m thrilled to be hitting the road with him this summer. We can’t wait to perform for you and share with you a very special night of music. Thank You, David – you are the greatest."

Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop.” In 2023 David released a Christmas album with Katharine McPhee, titled “Christmas Songs," according to a news release.

Tickets to the Rose Music Center show are available online at rosemusiccenter.com.

In Other News
1
Shakespeare in the Heights: New theater troupe to perform ‘Twelfth...
2
New Huber Heights seafood sports bar kicks off opening events with UFC...
3
Huber Heights Cassano’s opens in new location
4
The String Cheese Incident joining Rose summer lineup
5
Skid Row and Buckcherry team up for show at the Rose

About the Author

News Staff