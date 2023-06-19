The String Cheese Incident joining Rose summer lineup

The String Cheese Incident is headed to the Rose Music Center at The Heights Wednesday, Sept. 20 to celebrate the release of the jam band’s latest album, “Lend Me A Hand.”

The band’s eighth studio album, which comes out Sept. 8, is the first album from The String Cheese Incident since 2017.

The Sting Cheese Incident — made up of Michael Kang, Michael Travis, Bill Nershi, Kyle Hollingsworth, Keith Moseley and Jason Hann — is most known for their songs “Sirens” and “Best Feeling.”

The band is excited to tour a more intimate album with “Lend Me A Hand,” according to band members.

“Every album’s a snapshot of the band at that moment, and this record turned out to be one of our most introspective,” Moseley said. “We were coming out of the pandemic and coming up on our anniversary; we’d lost someone who’s been an important part of our team for so long. All those thoughts and feelings coalesced into something that’s much more focused on the storytelling and feels more like hanging out in the living room with us while we sing you some songs.”

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $43.50 - $73.50.

For more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.