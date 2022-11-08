Job fair connects people with in-demand jobs

“I still have a bunch of resumes to pass out. Hopefully somebody is interested in a student working with them,” said Joshua Couch.

“I’ve talked to a couple places. There are some jobs that hopefully they have in my field,” said Mia Couch.

Employers were similarly making connections with job seekers. Heather Collinsworth, corporate talent recruiter with Scene 75, said they usually go to job fairs at high schools and this was their first time at one of Sinclair’s job fairs. Scene 75, which is a family entertainment business with locations in Dayton, other major cities in Ohio, and Chicago, was looking to fill manager positions, as well as hourly positions.

“We’re a very appealing place to work for young people,” Collinsworth said, saying they have had good traffic with students due to their flexible hours. “We definitely have some advantages being a family entertainment center.”

Technology company Trimble was at Tuesday’s job fair looking to fill positions on its distribution side.

“We always like to support these kinds of events. We’re hiring for all kinds of positions, primarily our distribution center, which is in Huber Heights,” said Mike Magnotta, talent attraction business partner at Trimble. Trimble is also a global company, so Magnotta said they are hiring for all types of positions.

“We’re always looking to hire our hourly production workers, as well as our salary positions,” said Renee Dalton, HR administrator at Mahle, an automotive parts manufacturer. Dalton said Mahle also continually works with Sinclair to connect at these job fairs. “They have a really good turnout for the community. You get a lot of people.”

The job event was held in partnership with Ohio To Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio in response to the pandemic to connect employers with the skilled workers they need to help Ohio’s job seekers find meaningful employment. Sinclair is the only community college in Ohio selected to lead the Ohio to Work initiative, which partners with businesses and social service agencies to provide training and support to thousands of job seekers.

Sinclair has hosted multiple similar events to help address the workforce shortage many businesses have faced since the pandemic.

“It’s for the community, as well as for our students,” Cleary said. “We saw over the summer, employers were really struggling to find talent because there were more open positions than there were people looking for jobs in those fields, so we’ve been really working on trying to get more people to these kinds of events to raise awareness around the in-demand jobs in our region and to make connections.”