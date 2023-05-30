JUST IN: William Cooley to lose two stars, retire as colonel, Air Force says

The judge found Cooley guilty of the first specification and not guilty of the latter two.

The commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at the time, Gen. Arnold Bunch, removed Cooley from command of Air Force Research Lab in January 2020.

At the time, Air Force officials did not specify what the allegations against Cooley were. But the action represented the removal of a significant officer by the highest ranking commander serving at Wright-Patterson. Both Air Force Materiel Command and Air Force Research Lab are headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

“Today marks the first time an Air Force general officer has been held responsible for his heinous actions,” the victim in the case said in a statement from her personal attorney, Ryan Guilds, on conclusion of last year’s court-martial.

The woman in the case agreed to have her relationship with Cooley identified, but she asked that she not be named.

“Sometimes family members are the abusers, abusers who count on silence in order to wield their extensive power.”