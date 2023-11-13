Kentucky man charged in crash that killed Franklin police K9

A Kentucky man is in the Warren County Jail pending arraignment on three felony charges in connection to a Saturday morning wrong-way collision with a Franklin police cruiser on South River Street. K9 officer Fury died as a result of the crash with the two police officers and the driver sustaining minor injuries.

Michael Thomas Sims, 21, of Nicholasville, Ky. is being held in jail under a $600,000 bond on two counts of felonious assault of a police officer, both first-degree felony offenses; and assault of a police dog, a third-degree felony, according to the Franklin Municipal Court clerk’s office. Sims is scheduled for a video arraignment on the charges on Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court.

Memorial service arrangements are pending for K9 Fury, according to Franklin police Chief Adam Colon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt, the preliminary investigation shows the cruiser was travelling southwest on South River Street near West Seventh Street around 10:40 a.m. when a 2015 Jeep Patriot began driving on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed. She said the Jeep Patriot was travelling the wrong way at about 70 mph, about 45 mph higher than the posted speed limit.

The officer driving the cruiser attempted evasive action but was struck by the Jeep Patriot before traveling off of the roadway and hitting a tree, according the highway patrol

Colon said both officers, Alex Butler and Eric Miller, had minor injuries and were sent to the hospital for treatment and later released. Sims was transported to Atrium Medical Hospital for treatment. He was arrested by the highway patrol Hospital and was later transported to the Warren County Jail. Franklin police said both officers are expected to return to duty soon.

K-9 Fury was transported to MedVet for his injuries but died at the vet around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Matt said there may be additional charges filed against Sims.

Fury was sworn into the department on Jan. 3, 2022 after completing his training with his handler, Officer Alex Butler, in late 2021.

The young German Shepherd was a patrol K9 that was trained in apprehension, tracking, and drug detection. Fury would have turned four years old on Jan. 2.

“And while Fury’s life was cut short, he will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. Please join us in keeping the Butler family and FPD in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

“Rest Easy Good Boy, We will never forget you,” according to Franklin Police social media post

Franklin has one other K9, Liza, who was certified last spring as well as Demeter, a comfort dog owned by the city Division of Fire & EMS. The city and Franklin City School District are discussing the sharing of costs for a K9 that would be assigned to one of the school resource officers that would be trained in firearms and explosives detection.

K-9s in the State of Ohio are trained for multiple different patrol-related incidents before they complete the examination for certification. The exam tests for obedience, building search, area search and criminal apprehension among many duties.