Kettering hires department heads with MetroParks, city of Dayton experience

Tschirhart has worked for nearly a decade for Five Rivers MetroParks, most recently as chief of administration, Kettering officials said.

Gantt, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, is Huber Heights economic development coordinator and previously worked for the city of Dayton, according to Kettering.

Tschirhart will fill the job formerly occupied by Mary Beth O’Dell, who retired in June after 23 years. He will start with Kettering Dec. 2 with a salary of $139,984 a year, Kettering officials said.

The parks and rec department is responsible for 21 parks on more than 350 acres, the Kettering Ice Arena, Rosewood Arts Centre and the Fraze Pavilion.

Before working at MetroParks, Tschirhart worked in that department for 16 years, 10 years as business service manager.

Tschirhart earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Gantt will replace Amy Schrimpf, who in July was named president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association. He will start in Kettering Nov. 4 with an annual salary of $105,019, according to the city.

The department oversees business growth, including development at Miami Valley Research Park and the Kettering Business Park.

Gantt earned a master’s public administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s in political science from Arizona State University.