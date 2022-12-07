Demolition of 93-year-old building part of Kettering schools’ $5M deal

The financing discussion started in the late summer/early fall of 2021 on upcoming capital needs, including the Barnes building abatement and demolition, Treasurer Cary Furniss said.

The district will be seeking requests for proposals in for a financing agency, Spokesman Kari Basson said.

The Barnes building was once a high school and then a junior high before the district consolidated in the 1980s. For decades, it housed Kettering schools’ central office before the administration moved to Lincoln Park Drive about three years ago.

At that time, then-district business director Ken Lackey told the Dayton Daily News demolition of the Barnes site was likely due to an estimated $17 million in renovations required.