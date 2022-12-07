dayton-daily-news logo
Demolition of 93-year-old building part of Kettering schools’ $5M deal

Demolition of the 93-year-old D.L. Barnes building is planned by Kettering City Schools as part of up to $5 million in capital improvement projects.

Tearing down the building at 3750 Far Hills Ave. — once a high school — is estimated at $2.1 million and has been discussed for at least three years.

The Barnes building is the most expensive project in a deal the board of education approved Tuesday night, district records show.

Other items include $1.1 million in transportation upgrades, and infrastructure work at Kettering Middle School, Fairmont High School and Beavertown Elementary School with estimated costs all exceeding $500,000 per building, according to documents related to the agreement approved by the board.

The Kettering board passed a lease-purchase agreement not to exceed $5 million to finance facility upgrades to be repaid over 10 years, according to district officials.

The financing discussion started in the late summer/early fall of 2021 on upcoming capital needs, including the Barnes building abatement and demolition, Treasurer Cary Furniss said.

The district will be seeking requests for proposals in for a financing agency, Spokesman Kari Basson said.

The Barnes building was once a high school and then a junior high before the district consolidated in the 1980s. For decades, it housed Kettering schools’ central office before the administration moved to Lincoln Park Drive about three years ago.

At that time, then-district business director Ken Lackey told the Dayton Daily News demolition of the Barnes site was likely due to an estimated $17 million in renovations required.

