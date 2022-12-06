Fairborn land change paves way for TCN Behavioral Health apartments

An organization working in mental health and substance use treatment has been granted a land use change to construct a 40-unit apartment building in Fairborn.
TCN Behavioral Health Services wants to build one-bedroom apartments on about 5.4 acres at 220 Rockdell Drive near Interstate 675, city records show.
Fairborn City Council Monday night voted 6-0 for a change from medium density residential to planned unit development. The city’s planning board has recommended approval of the change.
The issue was the focus of a public hearing Monday night and there was no opposition to the change.
TCN is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health, substance use and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Champaign, Greene, Logan, Miami, and Montgomery counties.
The 35,000-square-foot, one-story building is a planned for a vacant site owned by the Fairborn Development Corp., according to the proposal.
It would be located north of Interstate 675, south of Old Yellow Springs Road and west of Beaver Valley Road, city records show.
TCN proposes to have staff on site at all times and a property manager present from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week, according to the city.
